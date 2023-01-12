City receives light rain

LAHORE:The provincial capital received light rain which turned the weather cold on Wednesday. Met office said that cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday afternoon. They predicted that chance of rain and snowfall in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab. They further predicted that moderate to heavy rain/snowfall was likely in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while decrease in intensity of fog in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Quetta, Kalat, Pattan, Kalam, Parachinar, Dir, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, Bannu, Balakot, Kakul, Drosh and Garhi Dupatta while snowfall was recorded at Kalam and Malam Jabba. Lahore’s minimum temperature was 6.3C while maximum was 13.4C.