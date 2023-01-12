IG dissatisfied over uplift schemes’ pace of work

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that the best welfare of police martyrs as well as brave Ghazis is his top priority. He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the welfare of the force at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance briefed the IG Punjab about the ongoing measures for welfare of force during the meeting. IG Punjab expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of development work on under-process schemes in various districts. He directed all RPOs to increase speed of work on development schemes and send its fortnightly progress report to the CPO. He directed that the data of the employees dismissed from the police service due to various irregularities should be updated in all districts and if there was any manipulation in the salary of a dismissed employee, then the guilty as well as the supervisory officer concerned will also be held accountable.

IG Punjab said that the personnel who are injured and disabled in any incident due to terrorism, special operations, in fight against criminals or during duty are valuable assets of the department. He directed that the summary be sent to the Punjab government immediately for the approval of increasing the financial assistance of these brave Ghazis. He directed that the policy of educational scholarships for children of police employees should be further improved as well as its scope should be widened and Additional IG Finance and Welfare should give detailed briefing in this regard in the next meeting.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident of alleged rape of a girl by dacoits in Khanewal and has asked RPO Multan for a report on the incident. IG Punjab ordered DPO Khanewal to form a special team to arrest the accused. IG Punjab directed that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken, while the delivery of justice to the victim should be ensured on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, IG has taken notice of the incident of killing of four people by firing in Mandi Bahauddin and asked for a report from RPO Gujarat.