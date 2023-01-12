Baloch students impressed with PSCA’s working

LAHORE:A 32-member delegation of Youth Affairs Department of Balochistan students led by Director Ejaz Ali paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters under Youth Exchange Programme here on Wednesday.

Operation Commander gave a detailed briefing to the delegation on different works of PSCA such as public awareness campaigns, media management and Women's Safety App features. The delegation was old that the Integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority has significantly improved the police response time while the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent.

He said that more than two lakh women have installed the Women Safety App so far. This App developed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority is also working in Balochistan. Assistance is also being given to other provinces regarding safe city projects.

The participants of the delegation said that they were very impressed with the professionalism and capability of the Safe Cities team. The delegation said that Women Safety Application is the best initiative for the protection of women.

Earlier, the Balochistan delegation, which includes 10 females, visited different departments and facilities such as Punjab Stadium, Tennis Stadium, State-of-the-Art Tennis Courts, Punjab International Swimming Complex, NPSC Gymnasium Hall and National Hockey Stadium, E-Library in Nishtar Park Complex.

Seven male and female national level karate, cricket and wushu players and 21 students from different colleges and universities were also part of Balochistan delegation which is on a 4-day visit of provincial metropolis on the invitation of Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

The Balochistan delegation also called on Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen at Punjab Stadium. Talking to delegation Secretary Youth Affairs said that the visit of Balochistan delegation under Youth Exchange Programme is definitely a useful activity. “This kind of trips played a key role in giving valuable exposure to young boys and girls of the country and this practice should continue in future”.