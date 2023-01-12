26 terror suspects arrested

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 26 terror suspects from different part of the province.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, on the directions of the Punjab IG, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive and coordinated combing operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident. The CTD conducted 40 combing and search operations in which 40 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab, he said, and added that during these combing operations 1,929 suspects were interrogated, 741 persons were biometrically checked and 26 suspects were arrested.

He said 16 FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Lahore, Bhakki Sheikhupura, Syedwala Nankana, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Mutha Tiwan Khushab, Multan, Dniwal, Wahari and DG Khan. Among the arrested suspects are Nader, Fakir Baksh, Parvez Khan, M Amir and others, he said and added that, the police also recovered 1 pistol 30 bore with ammunition, 1 rifle SMG, 2 rifle 12 bore and ammunition from the possession of the accused. Further investigations are under way, he added.

Speeding car kills woman: A speeding car killed a 60-year-old woman in the limits of Manawan police on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Rabia Bibi, a resident of Lakhodair, was crossing the road when a rashly driven car hit her, resulting into her instant death. Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing the legal formalities.

Man found dead: A 32-year-old man identified as Ahmed was found dead in the limits of Tibbi City police on Wednesday.

Some locals spotted the body lying on the road and informed the police. Police shifted the body to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death. 67 gangsters arrested: At least 67 members of 30 gangs involved in serious crimes were arrested by the Lahore police from January first to date.

During the grand operation against illegal weapons, 339 accused were arrested and four Kalashnikovs, 26 rifles, 17 guns, 296 revolver pistols and 2461 bullets were recovered. Around 354 drug dealers and 114 gamblers were arrested. More than 78 proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes and 369 court absconders were arrested. At least 103 accused were arrested for violation of Kite-Flying Act, 105 for one-wheeling, 103 for begging, 197 for price control and 176 accused under Loudspeaker Act.

Man recovered dead: A 54-year-old man identified as Abid Khan was recovered dead from the limits of Shadman police on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body lying alongside the road in Shadman police area and informed the police. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.