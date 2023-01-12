Call to remove loopholes in child protection laws

LAHORE:The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) in collaboration with Unicef organised a consultation on Institutional Framework for Child Protection in Punjab on Wednesday at a local hotel.

The objective of the consultation was to review the various child protection challenges in the provinces and to adopt a systemic approach that involves a holistic, coordinated approach in which multiple sectors and stakeholders work together to address the root causes and respond to the immediate needs of children in need of protection.

Considering the various challenges in child protection in Pakistan, NCRC issued policy briefs on key areas of child protection, namely child marriages, child domestic labour and street children. NCRC shared the key findings of the policy briefs with the participants during the consultation.

NCRC Chairperson Afshan Tehseen highlighted the important role played by the NCRC in protecting the rights of children in Pakistan. The commission is liaising with the authorities concerned at the federal and provincial levels. The commission has a national mandate and has handled more than 260 complaints of child rights violations and provided direct relief to victims. The chairperson stressed the need to remove loopholes in the existing laws for children at the federal and Punjab levels and there are serious problems in coordination among key stakeholders, especially government agencies, which need to be improved.

The chief guest, Robinson Aziz, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Human Rights, reiterated the government's commitment to uphold national and international obligations to protect the rights of children and encouraged all stakeholders to work together and as a team, which will lead to a bright future for the younger generations.

Zahida Manzoor, Child Protection Specialist Unicef, talked about the importance of a child protection system that has a continuum of services, a sound legal and regulatory framework and effective administrative structures, including coordination between government departments. She said that despite various advances, there is a lack of implementation of laws and enforcement mechanisms necessary for the provision of services to children.