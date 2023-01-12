One million youth to get free online IT training: CM

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that free online IT courses training will be imparted to ten lakh youth for getting self-employment. The youth after getting online platform courses can earn lakhs of rupees by sitting at their homes.

Chief Minister said this while talking at Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Re-Skills Malaysian Company at CM office on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, the youths of Punjab will be imparted free online IT courses training. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi graced the MoU signing ceremony as a chief guest. Chairman PITB Syed Bilal Haider and Chief Executive Officer Re-Skills Malaysian Company Mr. Tan Ting Jin singed the MoU.

CM while appreciating the MoU stated that lakhs of self-employment opportunities will be generated through online training courses. The youths from sixteen to thirty years of age will be given free of cost online training. The Malaysian company will provide technical grant (free subscriptions) to the Punjab government which costs 12 million dollars to impart training to the youths free of cost. Rs3 billion have been saved in the cost of online training.

CM stated that youths will be provided online training facility for self-employment with the cooperation of Re-Skills Malaysian Company adding that the youths will have free access to premium learning accounts up to one year. CM underscored that the youths by getting online training through online professional courses can enhance their incomes by getting self-employment and can earn lakhs of rupees. The youths having smart phones can get training easily through this platform and can enhance their incomes.

CM outlined that we would provide every kind of facility to the local and international technology companies in this regard. Special Assistant to CM on Informational Technology Dr Arslan Khalid apprised that Punjab government is going to launch Digital Skills-2 programme in which high-level technology training for the university youths is being organized.

Syed Bilal Haider stated that Pakistan stands at forth position in the freelancing ranking at the international level. Syed Bilal Haider informed that PITB will issue special promo codes which the youths can apply on this website or mobile app and can also activate their learning accounts for one year.

MNA Hussain Elahi, Special Assistant to CM on Informational Technology Dr. Arslan Khalid, Chairman PITB Syed Bilal Haider, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, DG E-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT Solutions Waqar Qureshi, Joint Director Ahmed Islam, CEO Re-Skills Mr. Tan Ting Jin, Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Lim Jin Ken, General Manager Mr. Jegaynsan Gobinathan, Relationship Manager Mr. Lee Chong De and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

It may be clarified that Re-Skills Malaysian Company is providing training services in more than 70 countries. Re-Skills Malaysian Company is a professional training platform which offers various online courses on its platform.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi inaugurated the construction work of the 256-bedded new emergency and trauma centre of Jinnah Hospital by pressing a button on Wednesday. Provincial Specialised Healthcare Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a briefing about the Rs.8.65 billion project.

In addition to allocating beds for accidents and other emergencies, 24 beds will be allocated for cardiac emergencies, and 48 for surgical and allied emergencies. The trauma centre and a new emergency were required to deal with the rush of patients while diagnostic services, including cath lab, pathology, radiology and pharmacy, will also be available in the new emergency.

The CM said and mentioned that the lift, ramp, wheelchair, stretcher and other facilities were being provided for the convenience of patients and their attendants. The seven-storey emergency block and trauma centre project would be completed within the stipulated period and all the medicines will be provided free of cost in the emergency, he added and appreciated that Dr Yasmin Rashid and her team were burning the midnight oil to provide quality healthcare facilities to the patients.

Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Latif Nazar, Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, CEO IDAP, DG Protocol, DGPR Rao Pervaiz Akhtar, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, MS Jinnah Hospital, Chairman BoM Allama Iqbal Medical College, member BoM Barrister Sahibzada Muzaffar, Prof Masood Rashid and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of veteran actor and comedian Majid Jahangir and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

The CM said that Majid Jahangir's popular TV drama 'Fifty Fifty' is still remembered by the fans. Majid Jahangir commanded 'Fifty Fifty' with his unique acting and the history of comedy cannot be complete without Majid Jahangir, he added.