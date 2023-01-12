CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
Heirs of the victims of the Baldia factory fire and representatives of labour organisations on Wednesday expressed...
In the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh to be held on January 15, some 2,551 candidates will...
The citizens of Karachi are not safe even in their homes as robbers killed a man in front of his elderly parents...
Despite the passage of three months, permanent heads have not been appointed to three federal universities, and the...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the food department to ensure the availability of flour at the...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon reviewed at a meeting on Wednesday the overall security situation and measures...
