Burglars shoot citizen dead in Surjani

The citizens of Karachi are not safe even in their homes as robbers killed a man in front of his elderly parents during a house robbery in Surjani Town on Wednesday.

Rescuers took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 33-year-old Salman, son of Shakeel. The Surjani Town police said three robbers entered the house early in the morning and faced resistance from the mother of Salman. At this, the robbers opened fire, killing Salman on the spot. The robbers managed to escape the scene along with looted mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

The victim’s mother said crime cases were increasing in Karachi, and she tried to foil the robbery bid by catching one of the robbers. She said she didn’t know that they would kill his son. The family demanded of the police high-ups to arrest the killers as soon as possible. “The killers who killed my brother should be killed in the same manner,” said the deceased’s brother, Naveed. Salman was the eldest of the seven siblings. The police said two empties were found and sent to the laboratory for ballistics cross-matching.