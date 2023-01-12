Three federal universities still without permanent VCs

Despite the passage of three months, permanent heads have not been appointed to three federal universities, and the universities are facing difficulties due to ad hocism.

Allama Iqbal Open University Dean Dr Nasir Mehmood has been appointed as acting vice-chancellor, instead of a senior professor at the Quaid-e-Azam University, while retired bureaucrat Dr Shaista Sohail is the acting vice-chancellor and at the same time she is working as executive director of the Higher Education Commission. Also, the acting rector has not been appointed to the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

An advertisement was given on September 25 for the appointments of vice chancellors and a rector to these three universities. Within ten days, about 250 applications were received for the posts, and about 108 candidates were called for interviews by the search committee.

However, despite all the steps having been completed, the summary is not being finalised by calling a meeting of the search committee. The News has learnt that the search committee meeting was scheduled for January 11 but it was suddenly postponed.