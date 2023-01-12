 
January 12, 2023
No sequel needed

January 12, 2023

The year 2022 saw a lot of turbulence politically and economically, leading to widespread suffering. The leaderships of the major political parties need to learn from the mistakes committed in the preceding years in order for things to improve. A repeat of the previous year must be avoided at all costs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

