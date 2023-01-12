No sequel needed

The year 2022 saw a lot of turbulence politically and economically, leading to widespread suffering. The leaderships of the major political parties need to learn from the mistakes committed in the preceding years in order for things to improve. A repeat of the previous year must be avoided at all costs.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
I would like to draw attention to how Lansdowne Bridge has been neglected by the concerned authorities. This bridge...
While the ruling class and media are fretting over the next IMF programme and climate-relief packages, one must...
If we write a book on the effects of inflation on the people of Pakistan, we might outdo all the great tragic novels...
Pakistan’s economic crisis continues as the country struggles with political instability, dwindling foreign exchange...
The economic situation in our country is getting more and more alarming with each day. News reports of pledges from...
It has been a year since the Murree tragedy in which at least 22 people perished, including children, when they were...
Comments