Thursday January 12, 2023
Unbearable

January 12, 2023

If we write a book on the effects of inflation on the people of Pakistan, we might outdo all the great tragic novels of the past. People have resorted to doing two or three jobs and are still unable to make ends meet.

How will people cope if the government goes ahead with the plan to raise taxes?

Waseem Lal

Karachi

