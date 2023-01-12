A new approach

Pakistan’s economic crisis continues as the country struggles with political instability, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, soaring inflation and ballooning debt levels. There are growing speculations that the country might default as the situation continues to worsen. Yet again, the country is turning to the IMF and their pro-austerity bailout programme. However, every time we go to the IMF we struggle to implement the conditions they prescribe. The recent shortfall in tax collection is a prime example of our inability to stay the course, hence our perpetual dependence on external loans.

If anything is different this time around it is that ‘friendly countries’ like Saudi Arabia and China have been less forthcoming in giving us a helping hand. The old tricks simply won’t do. In order to end the crisis, we need to shift from borrowing to expanding our regional trade network, which means revisiting our relationship with India and maintaining good ties with Afghanistan. Then there is the age-old matter of structural reform, a problem our political class can no longer run away from if they want to save this country.

Muhammad Sufyan

Islamabad