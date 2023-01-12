Too much to ask?

The economic situation in our country is getting more and more alarming with each day. News reports of pledges from the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan are uplifting, even if these pledges will only serve as a temporary band-aid.

Meanwhile, the opposition is busy highlighting trivial things like the small room for the meeting and the limited attendance. Is it too much to expect the opposition to root for Pakistan, even if it is their rivals who are in charge?

Mariam Khan

Lahore