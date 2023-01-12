Too much to ask?

The economic situation in our country is getting more and more alarming with each day. News reports of pledges from the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan are uplifting, even if these pledges will only serve as a temporary band-aid.
Meanwhile, the opposition is busy highlighting trivial things like the small room for the meeting and the limited attendance. Is it too much to expect the opposition to root for Pakistan, even if it is their rivals who are in charge?
Mariam Khan
Lahore
I would like to draw attention to how Lansdowne Bridge has been neglected by the concerned authorities. This bridge...
While the ruling class and media are fretting over the next IMF programme and climate-relief packages, one must...
The year 2022 saw a lot of turbulence politically and economically, leading to widespread suffering. The leaderships...
If we write a book on the effects of inflation on the people of Pakistan, we might outdo all the great tragic novels...
Pakistan’s economic crisis continues as the country struggles with political instability, dwindling foreign exchange...
It has been a year since the Murree tragedy in which at least 22 people perished, including children, when they were...
