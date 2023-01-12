Vacationers beware

It has been a year since the Murree tragedy in which at least 22 people perished, including children, when they were trapped on the road by heavy snowfall. Sadly, as is often the case in Pakistan, we ended up blaming the victims. A year on, and little to no changes have been made to ensure the safety of tourists and prevent a repeat of the horrific events of January 2022. From the beaches to the hills and the amusement parks, one plays a game with death while trying to have fun in this country.

Abdul Rehman

Karachi