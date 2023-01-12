A recent UN report has uncovered a harsh reality: South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are the two worst regions in terms of the child mortality rate. This may not come as a surprise for most as countries in these regions – Pakistan included – are trapped in the vicious cycle of political instability and economic turmoil. However, recent trends show that Pakistan is working hard to decrease its child mortality rate. Over the years, it has performed quite well and, according to the UN report, has brought the under-five mortality rate to 63 per 100,000; it was 108 in 2000. But the situation requires us to do more. Women’s health, especially during pregnancy, is rarely given any significant importance. Most low-income households fail to provide a balanced diet and required nutrition to pregnant women. Furthermore, early marriages, which are still common in various parts of the country, also take a toll on young girls, increasing the number of stillbirths. As the state health budget started to dwindle, private healthcare facilities emerged as a better alternative. But a majority still cannot pay for premium services. As a result, most families rely on untrained midwives for delivery. Babies delivered in unhygienic conditions are more prone to catching life-threatening bacteria and other diseases. Also, since most big hospitals are situated in urban areas, people from rural and remote areas are left with no option but to set out on a long, difficult journey. This is one of the leading causes of an increase in dead-on-arrival cases.

If this sounds brutal, there is more bad news. Pakistan has a growing problem of infanticide as well. Edhi Foundation recently shared the number of infant bodies the organization received in 2022. The number stood at 290. Year after year, such gory facts emerge, and yet the relevant authorities rarely come up with counter measures. Policymakers’ decisions frequently show how the ruling elite is isolated from the lives of ordinary people. Political leaders too continue to ignore the promises they make during their election campaigns. In his inaugural address as the country’s PM in 2018, Imran Khan promised to address malnutrition. But in January 2022, his government proposed imposing a 17 per cent sales tax on locally manufactured powdered milk for infants, without realizing how this step could have affected people’s ability to buy an essential food item for their children. Our healthcare authorities need to draft a foolproof plan to bring down the child mortality rate. Awareness campaigns should be initiated for people who are reluctant to go to hospitals for childbirth. In areas where hiring a midwife is a norm, proper training should be arranged for these health workers, educating them about how to perform the procedure safely. There is no justification for the country’s poor ranking.