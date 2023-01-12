With the latest recommended increase in gas prices by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), regular consumers will be the hardest hit. Ogra has allowed the Sui Northern and Sui Southern gas companies to hike their rates by around 75 per cent. The two companies had submitted their petitions to Ogra for allowing them to raise their gas prices for the current fiscal year. Now Ogra has fixed a uniform rate for all categories of consumers and by doing this has subsumed commercial and domestic and consumers for such rates. This means that domestic consumers will not get any preferential treatment and will end up paying much more. The hike in tariff is likely to affect them the most as some of them will see their rates triple depending on the volume of their consumption.

Now that Ogra has forwarded its decision to the federal government, an advice from the government will be due within 40 days to the regulatory body. Since the federal government is under tremendous constraints on the economic front, it is unlikely it will be able to disapprove of the Ogra decision. Interestingly, Ogra’s decision also says that the federal government shall ensure that the sale price so advised are not less than the revenue requirements of the companies that the authority has determined. By saying this, Ogra has signified its desire to see the price hike materialized without any contrary directive from the government. If the government procrastinates and delays its advice beyond the 40-day limit, Ogra would by itself notify the prices it has worked out. All this leaves little for the government to maneuver.

It is worth recalling that SNGPL had projected a revenue shortfall of nearly Rs179 billion for the current fiscal year. There is no doubt that the situation is dire for the gas companies. There is also the thinking that this hike was inevitable and that Pakistan has been selling gas at rates that have been far too low. Reducing gas subsidies has also been a consistent demand by the IMF, which means this was bound to happen at some point. But what happens to the consumer? Regardless of the economists' take on this, and they are probably in the right too, the fact is that the end consumer has already been battered by inflation and rising costs of living. In this context, it will be difficult to explain the 'tough decisions' the government is having to take. The SSGC has already announced that domestic consumers will get gas only for a total of eight hours in a day. The situation was already impossible and a price hike will only make it worse – regardless of practical opinion on why a hike was inevitable.