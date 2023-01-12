Oil gains 2 percent

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose 2 percent to a one-week high on Wednesday as hopes for an improved global economic outlook and concern over the impact of sanctions on Russian crude output outweighed a massive surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent futures rose $1.67, or 2.1 percent, to $81.77 a barrel by 11:11 a.m. EST (1611 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose $1.54, or 2.1 percent, to $76.66.

That puts both benchmarks on track to close the day at their highest since Jan. 3 with WTI up for a fifth day in a row for the first time since October 2022 and Brent up for a third day in a row for the first time since December 2022.

Global equities were up slightly on Wednesday on hopes that U.S. inflation and earnings figures due on Thursday point to a resilient economy and slower pace of interest rate hikes.

If inflation comes in below expectations, that would drive the dollar lower, analysts said, which could boost oil demand because it makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Much of the market's optimism was pinned on top oil importer China's reopening of its economy after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs.

"China could bounce back strongly, especially if backed by monetary and fiscal stimulus. Central banks may discover they have room to cut rates if inflation falls substantially and economies are in recession," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA in London.