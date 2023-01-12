Gold extends losses

KARACHI: Gold prices continued a downtrend for a second day on Wednesday, dropping by Rs1,800 per tola in the local market.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs180,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs154,321.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,877 per ounce.

Silver rates decreased by Rs30 to Rs2,070 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also dropped by Rs25.72 to Rs1,774.69.