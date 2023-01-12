Think on your policy shortcomings

LAHORE: Pakistan needs a prudent, firm and long-term economic policy, but the fall out of democracy is that no government looks for development works beyond its tenure. We need long-term development projects that take longer than an elected government’s tenure.

This short sighted approach is the reason that the Bhasha Dam project has not yet really started although it was inaugurated by General Pervez Musharraf some 15 years back. Subsequent governments re-inaugurated the same project three times after that without allocating or arranging the funds needed to execute the project.

Each government realized that the project would not be completed during its tenure and preferred to divert funds on public appeasing projects or subsidies to gain favor of the electorate for next term.

There are few independent economists in Pakistan and we no longer hear their sane voices because they are sure that even after being convinced of their point of view the policy makers would not heed to their advice. They cannot be annoyed as they have their cahoots present in the corridors of power. We are supporting a 40-50 years old large “infants” industry under the policy doctrine of supporting infant industries.

The “nursing “cost is borne by the national exchequer from loans.

All governments talk a lot about privatization. However the progress on ground is zero. They claim to boost exports without realizing that the cost of a container from Lahore to Karachi is higher than the cost of the same container from Karachi to New York (after normalization of global transport rates). Despite having Railway infrastructure hardly any reliable goods train operates for upcountry which could cut the transportation cost to one third.

There are issues that may not face much public resistance like family planning but it has been neglected by all governments.

East Pakistan separated from Pakistan five decades back its population was higher than that of remaining Pakistan.

Today there are 175 million people in Bangladesh while our population has crossed 220 million. Global experts point out that Bangladesh is now 40 years ahead of Pakistan in family planning.

The health of the citizens has never been on the priority list of any government. The do construct hospitals but take no steps to improve the extremely poor service delivery. The government does not take serious steps to ensure that diseases are not spread through the atmosphere or water channels. For instance whatever water has been left in Ravi has been polluted with sewage. Some miles downstream the same water is used for drinking purposes. No wonder that the poverty stricken population is suffering from different ailments. The same water could be treated and made suitable for human consumption in three years.

Are our planners and authorities not aware of these flaws? The current economic management system suits vested interests that strongly resist any reform or change. Why would the power sector managers accept transparency when they are making tons of money from the prevailing system? Tax reforms do not suit the law makers, many of whom are outside the tax net.

Economists on both sides of the political divide agree that sustainable growth would remain a dream until Pakistan starts financing 85-90 percent of its investment through domestic savings.

Foreign direct investment should be watched as already the profit repatriation of FDI has exceeded that average FDI we attract.