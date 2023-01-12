Govt unlikely to increase OMCs’ margins amid little fiscal space

KARACHI: The government is likely to further delay a promised increase in the margins of oil marketing companies (OMCs), as it has no room to take any new fiscal measures, industry officials said on Wednesday.

OMCs representatives put up their case for an increase in the margins the government had committed months back in a series of meetings with government authorities.

First meeting was held with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, chairman of Energy Task Force and high officials of Petroleum Division, while another was held with Tariq Bajwa, special assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue.

The government had fixed Rs5 margin per litre of petrol and diesel for OMCs, and committed to raise it to Rs6 per litre.

However, for last five to six months, the margins haven’t been raised as per the commitment and OMCs sold around 10 billion litres of diesel and petrol during the said period.

Sources revealed that in the first meeting with the officials of Petroleum Division, OMCs were told the Division couldn’t do anything in that regard, saying the matter rested with the Finance Ministry.

OMCs then reached out to Tariq Bajwa, who assured the OMCs to present their case before Ishaq Dar, Minister of Finance.

However, Bajwa told that the raise in the margins was only possible when there would be some fiscal space available with the government, which didn’t seem possible at the moment, he apprised.

According to govt officials, the center has a first priority of collecting Rs850 billion petroleum levy on oil products to revive the stalled IMF programme. A raise in the OMCs margins was highly unlikely in the current scenario, they said.

The sources added that the government might not raise the margins even in the next review of petroleum prices in the country, even after falling international prices that would help to reduce the ex-refinery price for the domestic consumers.

The government may jack up the petroleum levy on the diesel in the coming review as the diesel price is showing declining trend when ex-refinery price is calculated on free on board (FOB) basis, according to the sources.

The government had also convened a meeting with the OMCs to know about the financial issues of the sector and finding out a way to resolve them.