Stocks struggle as economic fears grow

Stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as downbeat World Bank’s growth forecast kept economic fears intact, but positive measures to ease gas sector circular debt spurred buying interests, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed 43.31 points or 0.11 percent down to 40,758.20 points. The highest index of the day remained at 40,983.65 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,594.95 points.

KSE-30 index, however, increased by 33.91 points or 0.22 percent to close at 15,141.01 points.

Traded shares decreased by 25 million shares to 189.373 million shares from 214.346 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs6.982 billion from Rs6.565 billion. Market capital remained flat at Rs6.491 trillion. Out of 324 companies active in the session, 104 closed in green, 194 in red and 26 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was witnessed at the PSX. The benchmark index opened in the positive zone and continued to trade within a range through most of the trading session. “However, in the last trading hour, investors’ interest got ignited following the press conference held by the Prime Minister and the team as the Finance Minister indicated the much-anticipated solution for the resolution of gas circular debt which boosted activity in E&P stocks,” it said.

Healthy volumes were observed across the board while both third-tier companies continued to dominate the volume board.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the index opened in a green zone and made an intraday high at 40,988 (+187 points; up 0.46 percent). However, profit-taking directed the benchmark index towards an intraday low at 40,597 (-204 points; down 0.50 percent) before eventually settling at 40,758 (-43 points; down 0.11 percent) for the day.

During the day, PPL, OGDC, FFC, MTL & HBL added 181 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, UBL, TRG and HUBC lost 58 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Al-Abbas Sugar, which rose by Rs13.81 to Rs403.81 per share, followed by Millat Tractors, which increased by Rs12.80 to Rs507.09 per share.

A significant decline was noted in shares of Premium Tex., which fell by Rs48.78 to Rs601.72 per share, followed by Siemens Pak.XD, which decreased by Rs39.26 to Rs640.74 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower on investor concerns about World Bank lowering the GDP growth forecast to two percent in FY23.

Midsession support was witnessed on Saudi government statements on seeking raising to $5 billion deposit at SBP and $10 billion investment after $10.5bn donor fundraising.

Rupee instability and uncertainty over the outcome of Pakistan-IMF talks over outstanding issues after OGRA approval of massive surge in gas prices played a catalytic role in the bearish close, he said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (-45.2 points), commercial banks (-30.8 points), technology & communication (-27.9 points), pharmaceuticals (-19.6 points), and power generation & distribution (-18.5 points).

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 20.463 million shares which decreased by 4 paisas to Rs2.29 per share. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 17.774 million shares that closed higher by Rs3.89 to Rs82.12 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Sui South Gas, Oil & Gas Dev., Sui North Gas, WorldCall Telecom, Al Shaheer (R), Waves Corp Ltd., Pak Refinery and Unity Foods Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 44.695 million shares from 55.526 million shares.