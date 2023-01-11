Fight for Punjab throne: Suleman conveys PM’s message to Tareen

LAHORE: As the political temperature rises in Punjab, Suleman Shehbaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen to convey an important message of his father, sources revealed.

The meeting was held at Tareen’s house in Lahore and attended by Adviser to Prime Minister Awn Chaudry.

They discussed the current political situation in the country and their future strategy.