See you again, UK: HC bids farewell to Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Tuesday bid farewell to Pakistanis in Urdu, saying “Phhir milain gay” (see you again).

Speaking in Geo News show Capital Talk, hosted by Hamid Mir, Dr Turner said in Urdu, “Pakistan meray dil mein hae, Pakistan is in my heart as I go, and it will be long long time before I am not feeling sad about leaving Pakistan.”

When Mir bid him goodbye, Dr Turner said, “Bohot bohot shukriya (thank you very much). I will not say Khuda Hafiz kyunkeh mujhay umeed hae keh phir milain gay; mein wapis aa’oon ga phhir (because I hope to see you again, I will be back).”