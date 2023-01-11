International pledges strengthen Pakistan’s confidence: Hina Khar

ISLAMABAD: Buoyant at receiving more than $9 bn in international pledges at Monday’s Donors Conference in Geneva, Pakistan says this has strengthened its confidence.

“We are heartened by strong international support in Geneva for building back a Better and Resilient Pakistan post-Floods 2022. This strengthens our confidence in diplomacy and international cooperation,” said Minister for State, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar, as the conference wrapped up on Monday.

The Foreign Office was led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and included the MoS, Ms Khar and Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan. The conference, co-hosted by the UN, brought together the international community to reaffirm solidarity with Pakistan, review the recovery needs of affected population and identify the support required to reconstruct and rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs released an Action Plan and outlined the way forward after receiving over $9 bn in pledges. It called out for other support and said Pakistan welcomes any other support from other partners based on their existing international aid/support frameworks or other arrangements or protocols. The conference marked the beginning of a structured process of support for Pakistan’s recovery, aligning humanitarian relief, and early recovery with broader long-term sustainable development.

During the conference, delegations recalled their assistance to the immediate relief efforts and affirmed their support to the people of Pakistan for a resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Delegations expressed their solidarity and announced commitments of financial support to the realisation of objectives and priority areas outlined in the 4RF, as well as to ongoing humanitarian efforts. “Taken as a whole, these commitments totalled more than USD9bn, from both bilateral and multilateral partners. Further announcements for in-kind support were made by a number of delegations,” said the FO.

The conference identified the principles/action plan for Pakistan’s resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Looking ahead, the FO said that the structured process of support for Pakistan’s resilient recovery will be based on developing and agreeing with detailed plans for specific recovery interventions. Based on the PDNA, and following priorities and implementation arrangements outlined in the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), concrete recovery interventions will be finalised across the four strategic recovery objectives. The SRO1 will enhance governance and the capacities of state institutions to restore the lives and livelihoods of the affected people, especially the most vulnerable. The SRO2 will restore livelihoods and economic opportunities. The SRO3 will ensure social inclusion and participation and SRO4 will restore and improve basic services and physical infrastructure in a resilient and sustainable manner.

As the country transitions into long-term reconstruction, priorities should include financing the most immediate and time-critical components of the 4RF, including preventing health crisis, mitigating the impact of winter as well as the rains in the next monsoon season and restoring livelihoods. Beyond the recovery needs, a long-term Resilience Framework is needed, to guide building resilience and Pakistan’s capacity to withstand future shocks. The recovery process recognises the role of national and provincial stakeholders and supports all segments of society. Besides, a credible and detailed financing plan, which includes fostering public-private partnerships will be developed, the FO press release said.

A Facility will be established, or the UNDP-supported Project Preparation Facility already established within Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance, will be reinforced, with a dedicated fund to finance the professional development by qualified consultants of viable projects, selected from the 4RF framework, for official, private and public-private financing and/or investment.

At the same time, the FO said effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms will be put to ensure transparency in funding allocation and spending combined with public communications on recovery progress. Furthermore, an “International Partners’ Support Group to Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction” will be established under the government’s leadership. It will assist Pakistan to develop concrete plans and projects and help secure financial and other commitments of support for the implementation of these plans and projects over the coming years. The government led a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) prepared with the support of a Core Group of partners comprising the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, United Nations Agencies and the World Bank Group. It estimates recovery needs at over USD16 bn. Housing, agriculture and livestock, as well as transport and communication sectors, were most impacted. Sindh was the province worst affected by the disaster, followed by Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The Core Group has supported the Government of Pakistan in developing a Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF). The 4RF provides an overarching framework for planning, financing, implementing and monitoring Pakistan’s resilient recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. “The conference provided an opportunity to present the 4RF, secure international support and forge long-term partnerships for building Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation”, the FO concluded.