Lawyer Killed

TANK: A lawyer was killed and another sustained critical injuries when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle near Tajori area in Tank district on Tuesday. Due to the attack Dilnawaz Kundi advocate was killed on the spot while Mustafa Kundi advocate sustained serious bullet injuries. The injured lawyer was later referred to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.
