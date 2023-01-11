Protest staged against price-hike, flour crisis

CHARSADDA: A large number of people, including traders, farmers and students, staged a protest against the prevailing price-hike and wheat flour crisis in the district on Tuesday.
The leaders of Pakhtun Qaumi Movement (PQM) and the Tajir Ittehad, the body of traders and shopkeepers, had jointly organised the protest rally to press the government and officials of the local administration to take notice of wheat flour shortage and price-hike.
Addressing the protesters at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, traders’ leaders Habib Khan, Iftikhar Khan and PQM president Wali Muhammad Khan said that price of wheat flour per bag had been increased over Rs1,000 in just in a month, which hit the mark of Rs3,100 per bag.
TANK: A lawyer was killed and another sustained critical injuries when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened...
ISLAMABAD: The Enrolment Committee of Pakistan Bar Council has enrolled 339 advocates of Supreme Court across the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while granting bail to Ijaz Jakhrani, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh,...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz...
MARDAN: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami Mardan chapter on Tuesday said the rising inflation and flour crisis...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has praised and thanked the United Nations and the multilateral and...
Comments