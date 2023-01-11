Protest staged against price-hike, flour crisis

CHARSADDA: A large number of people, including traders, farmers and students, staged a protest against the prevailing price-hike and wheat flour crisis in the district on Tuesday.

The leaders of Pakhtun Qaumi Movement (PQM) and the Tajir Ittehad, the body of traders and shopkeepers, had jointly organised the protest rally to press the government and officials of the local administration to take notice of wheat flour shortage and price-hike.

Addressing the protesters at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, traders’ leaders Habib Khan, Iftikhar Khan and PQM president Wali Muhammad Khan said that price of wheat flour per bag had been increased over Rs1,000 in just in a month, which hit the mark of Rs3,100 per bag.