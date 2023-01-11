JI holds Centre, KP govt responsible for flour crisis

MARDAN: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mardan chapter on Tuesday said the rising inflation and flour crisis were the result of the tussle between provincial and federal governments as they had ignored the people and were clinging to power.

Speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, JI district head Ghulam Rasul and other office-bearers said the same group of people had been ruling the country for the last 75 years and they continued to deceive the people in the name of change and other slogans.

The JI leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been in power in both in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however, the price of flour was different in two provinces. They said the flour shortage and rising inflation had made life miserable for the people of the province.

Speakers said the poor people were facing backbreaking inflation due to the self-interested policies of the rulers. They added it had become difficult for middle-class people to make ends meet and let alone the poor. They demanded the provincial government to increase the quota of subsidized flour to mitigate the hardships of the people.