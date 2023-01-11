Khokhar praises UN, donors for Geneva pledges

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has praised and thanked the United Nations and the multilateral and bilateral creditors for making generous pledges for reconstruction in flood-affected areas in Pakistan during the International Conference on Climate Resistant Pakistan held in Geneva. Praising climate justice advocacy by the government, Khokhar expressed the hope that the billions pledged would come as promised.

On his Twitter handle, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said,”one must thank the UN & donors for coming around to help #PakistanEconomy after last year’s ruinous floods. Hope billions pledged do come through as promised. Govt has done a good job too in making a case for #ClimateJustice for countries at the receiving end of climate crisis.