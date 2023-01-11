FSC directs setting up transgender protection centre

ISLAMABAD:The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Tuesday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights to take immediate measures to establish a transgender protection centre for underage and elderly transgenders.

A two-member bench comprising acting Chief Justice FSC Syed Muhammad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh heard a set of petitions challenging the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018. The chief justice instructed the ministry officials to hold a meeting with the convener of the ministerial committee Zamurd Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes orphanage and immediately prepare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the proposed centre. Zamurd Khan said that the ministry had not yet provided a building for the protection centre. The court instructed the ministry to submit a progress report along with the SOPs at the next hearing. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till January 17.