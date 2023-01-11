PIA, Sabre sign agreements for global distribution of inventory

LAHORE: Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, recently announced the extension of two agreements with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national carrier of Pakistan has renewed its multi-year content distribution agreement with Sabre and the two companies have also agreed to continue their strategic joint venture partnership in the Pakistani market.

The agreement means that PIA will continue to have full access to Sabre’s extensive global seller network. PIA will also continue to work with Sabre allowing the airline to better market and sell its content using Sabre’s advanced technological solutions, including the intuitive ‘Sabre Red 360’ point of sale, to Travel Agents across Pakistan. “We are delighted to have reaffirmed and strengthened our relationship with Sabre with these two renewals so that, together, we can move forward with our plans to not only grow PIA’s footprint and revenue, but also to facilitate growth in the wider Pakistan travel ecosystem,” said Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan International Airlines.As the travel industry recovery continues apace, it’s vital that the travel agency community in Pakistan can access Sabre’s advanced global suite of solutions and services,” said Brett Thorstad, Vice President, Sabre Travel Solutions, Agency Sales, Asia Pacific.