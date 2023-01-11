Absconders held

TANK: A lawyer was killed and another sustained critical injuries when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened...
ISLAMABAD: The Enrolment Committee of Pakistan Bar Council has enrolled 339 advocates of Supreme Court across the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while granting bail to Ijaz Jakhrani, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh,...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz...
CHARSADDA: A large number of people, including traders, farmers and students, staged a protest against the prevailing...
MARDAN: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami Mardan chapter on Tuesday said the rising inflation and flour crisis...
Comments