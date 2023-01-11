 
Absconders held

By Our crime correspondent
January 11, 2023

Islamabad: The Security Division of the ICT Police, during the checking in the high-security zone checkpoints, seized two stolen vehicles and arrested three absconders. The police spokesman said that the entry and exit system was introduced at all pickets of the Red Zone.

