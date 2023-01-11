MQM-P may quit coalition govt but is awaiting Zardari’s response, says Wasim

HYDERABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has the option of separating from the federal government, but it is not surrendering and is just waiting for Asif Ali Zardari’s response, said deputy convener Wasim Akhtar here on Tuesday.

Addressing protesters outside the Hyderabad Press Club after the Sindh High Court dismissed his party’s plea for new delimitations before the conduct of the local bodies elections, he said it is known about Asif Ali Zardari that he fulfils what he promises, but “he has not fulfilled his promise to me so far”.

In addition, Akhtar said that just like the PDM drove ex-prime minister Imran Khan out of power, the MQM-P would remove Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from power too. “Once again I ask PM Shehbaz Sharif to take the MQM’s demand seriously,” he said, alleging pre-poll rigging in Karachi.

He asked the Muhajir community to go out and cast their votes in the local government elections on January 15 and make their candidates successful. The MQM Hyderabad Zone staged a protest outside the press club, where supporters had arrived from different sectors of the city in the form of a rally. The activists chanted slogans against the Sindh and federal government over the controversial delimitations of constituencies.