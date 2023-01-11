All MQM factions to stage joint protest demo outside Sindh EC office today

KARACHI: All Muttahida factions -- Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Restoration Committee and Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi -- will stage a demonstration on Wednesday (today) in front of the provincial election commission in protest against alleged gerrymandering of constituencies, flawed voter lists and an incorrect census.

The MQM-P will lead the protest while leaders and workers of other Muttahida factions will participate in it. In a short statement issued on Tuesday, the PSP said its leaders and workers would fully participate in the protest organised by the MQM-P against “unfair” local bodies elections.

According to the MQM-P spokesperson, the protest demonstration will be held in front of the office of the provincial election commission on Wednesday at 1pm against unfair constituencies. Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of the coordination committee will address the participants.

MQM-RC leader Dr Farooq Sattar said in a statement: “We have to raise voice for the rights of Karachi and Hyderabad. We are undercounted in the census, unfair and controversial constituencies have been done in Karachi and Hyderabad. We have been deprived of our basic rights.”

Dr Sattar appealed to the residents of Karachi to participate in the rally against this “cruelty and injustice”. The Mohajir nation has to get its rights back, he said. “Let us all unite, organise and become a force and raise our voice for the rights, which have been taken away from us.”

Meanwhile, the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi also announced that its workers would participate in the MQM-P-led protest. However, Haqiqi chairman Afaq Ahmed may not be present in the protest in person.