‘Women more likely to help reverse climate change impact’

Karachi: Women are more likely to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions and water use if they are involved in decision-making in private companies. They are more likely to outperform their male counterparts when it comes to eight out of nine climate action indicators and twice as likely to develop decarbonisation strategies and allocate funding twice these strategies.

This was stated by Franziska Deininger, International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) gender and climate consultant, at the launching ceremony of the ‘Climate2Equal’ initiative at a local hotel on Tuesday.

She said a study shows that one per cent increase in female senior management leads to a 0.5 decease in CO2 emissions. If every business commits to just one per cent women’s participation in senior management positions, its impact will be quite enormous, she added.

Deininger maintained another key reason to have women’s say in climate action is that they are estimated to make 80 per cent of household purchasing decisions, and suggested if businesses want to reach women consumers they need to integrate their voices.

She said the extreme weather events caused major damage to the Pakistani economy and destroyed schools, critical infrastructure such as roads and dams as well as agriculture. She added that these types of events will become more severe and more frequent as results of combined effects of climate change and associated environmental degradation.

Discussing the link between gender and climate, she opined that climate change impacts everyone but it impacts girls and women to more significant extent. “Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world and consistently ranks among the top ten countries when it comes to climate change vulnerability. Climate-induced changes to soil, air, water and agriculture productivity will impact Pakistani economy by 18 to 20 per cents by 2050,” she said.

“Action on climate change is not just about risk management but also realising new oppurtunities. Companies are increasingly seeing climate change as a credit risk for financial institutions, as a physical risk due to its physical infrastructure effects on businesses and as a transitional risk because they will have to transition labour force and people towards more climate resilient future.”

On the other hand, she added, companies are increasingly regarding climate change an opportunity to expand markets, develop new products, innovate and create a community that is more equipped to adjust to effects of climate change.

“Businesses around the world are waking up to this reality. Markets are favouring greener products. Markets are also favouring companies that are more explicit about their actions on climate change and sustainable practices,” she went on. “As a financier, an innovator and a provider of goods and services, private sector is critical in this.”

Deininger said a recent report on the world’s most innovative companies showed that the top performing companies in terms of pushing the curve in innovation and technology were those that were doing most about climate change and sustainability.

The consultant said Pakistan was really affected by climate change but it was also impacted by gender inequality. “That is because women tend to experience more negative implications of extreme weather events, of flooding, droughts and all the negative consequences of changing climates.”

Elaborating, she said women have lower adaptive capacity and are less equipped to respond to climate risks and challenges because they are underrepresented as leaders and have less access to finance and they tend to be overrepresented in precarious livelihood generation, rendering them in a weaker position to act on climate.

“Twenty-three per cent of the women participate in labour market versus 85 per cent men. This is a huge gap and even when they are employees, women make 16 cents for every one dollar that men make on average,” she pointed out. “They are also underrepresented in non-technical positions, management, boards and key decision making positions.”

Beyond this being fundamentally unjust, Deininger said, gender inequality also had an impact on the Pakistani economy. “By some estimates, if you were to close gender gaps across leadership, employment and consumption, the Pakistani economy can grow by 30 per cent, according to the IMF.”

“In non-financial ways, women at the table tend to communicate better and improve a company’s communication, problem-solving and innovation.”

She said gender inclusive climate action was about ensuring women’s presence in decision making when a company is considering its climate strategy. “It is ensuring that climate friendly products and services reach women consumers and their perceptive is considered in designing of those products and services. It is also ensuring that supply chains are not only climate resilient but also gender inclusive.”

Ehsan Malik, chief executive officer of the Pakistan Business Council, said the repercussions of climate change across the world and in Pakistan were visible. The public sector may have taken a lead in signing the climate action pledge, but it is the private sector that will make a significant difference at the end of the day, he added.

“Today’s event is relevant because women nurture and men earn money and when you nurture you take care of whatever you are trying to nurture. Women take care of their home and families, but beyond that they are much caring towards society,” he maintained. He said the overlap of gender and climate was what the programme was about and hoped that the council in collaboration with the IFC collaboration would take it further and deeper across businesses and public sector.

Dalia Hashish, IFC’s gender and economic inclusion consultant for Middler East, Central Asia and Turkey, explained the IFC and PBC were jointly launching a programme called ‘Climate2Equal’ for the private sector to take gender inclusive climate action in their business. It is one year programme that will offer trainings, expertise and support to businesses that pledge to take sustainable action on gender and climate front.

Zeeshan Sheikh, the IFC’s country manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the idea behind the initiative was to support private sector groups to think through climate action and gender inclusive plans. The IFC and PBC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the programme.