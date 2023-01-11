Arthur a closed chapter for Pakistan team now

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Mickey Arthur were unable to reach an agreement that could have brought back the former head coach in any capacity with the national team.

Following Mickey Arthur's refusal to join as a full-time head coach, he seems interested in assuming a consultancy job with the national cricket team. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee finally agreed not to offer him a consultant job as it feels that a full-time head coach would be a more viable and result-oriented option.

The PCB has recently offered him the head coach job in an effort to raise a competitive outfit for the upcoming international events but Mickey Arthur politely refused the offer.

Since Arthur has already gone into a four-year contract with the English County Derbyshire and has multiple commitments with different T20 franchises, he decided against availing the new offer.

Mickey Arthur was reluctant to join the Pakistan national team this time around as a full-time head coach on two counts. It is believed that he was unhappy over the treatment he faced in 2019 when he was promised an extension in a contract but was later denied. Secondly, now he is uncertain about the future formation of PCB amid changing hats.

“Arthur has all the respect for Pakistan cricket and rates the Greenshirts as one of the best teams around, and its cricket in the highest esteem. Yet he is reluctant to join Pakistan national team as a head coach for a period of three years, leaving his Derbyshire County assignment altogether. He believes that it would not be feasible for him to make such a move under prevailing circumstances,” a source within the Board said.

It is believed that Arthur also expressed his unhappiness over what had happened in 2019 when he overwhelmingly wanted to stay on as coach but was surprisingly not considered.

The official PCB’s point of view however is that it has been in talks with former national team head coach with a view to appointing him as the head coach to guide the side through to the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

“However, owing to his long-term contract with Derbyshire, we have also discussed a proposal to act as a consultant to the PCB on a time-sharing basis with Derbyshire. Unfortunately, however, this option is proving difficult to materialise for various reasons on both sides. Under the current circumstances, the PCB will continue its search for the right person to fit the slot of the national team head coach and some top names are already under consideration.”

Following Arthur’s reluctance to take over the full-time coaching assignment for three years, he seems interested in making himself available for important national assignments in a consultancy role.

“This time around the PCB Management Committee does not seem interested in the Consultancy job as it believes that a full-time head coach would be a more viable option. The former Pakistan coach though looks very keen on Pakistan cricket and assuming any role with the national team other than a full-time head coach job. What happens in 2019 and the uncertain future scenario in Pakistan cricket however makes him a bit reluctant to assume the full-time coaching job,” a source within the Board said.

When Arthur parted ways with Pakistan cricket in 2019, it was assumed that he developed some differences with the then Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmad over game plan.