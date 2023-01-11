TODAY’S FIXTURE

KARACHI: Fida Hussain won the wheelchair tennis title at 11th Essa Lab national tennis championships at Modern Club...
LAHORE: New Zealand’s Mark Coles has been appointed as Pakistan Women’s team head coach for the second time after...
PARIS: France captain Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 36, three...
ISLAMABAD: India has accepted Pakistan’s invitation to travel to Islamabad to participate in the West Asia Baseball...
ADELAIDE: Petra Kvitova won the battle of Wimbledon champions on Monday in Adelaide as she outserved Elena Rybakina...
Wales manager Rob Page wants Gareth Bale to stay involved in the international set-up after the star forward announced...
