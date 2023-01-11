Erdogan govt aims to ban opposition party ahead of polls

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s chief prosecutor made his final case in court on Tuesday to shut down a Kurdish-backed opposition party before the country heads to the polls later this year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan´s government has been trying to dissolve the Peoples´ Democratic Party (HDP) -- parliament´s third-largest -- since March 2021 over its alleged ties to outlawed Kurdish militants.

The party says it is being singled out for standing up for Kurdish rights and resisting the government´s expanding clampdown on political freedoms and dissent. The case is reaching its conclusion before the Constitutional Court in time to have major repercussions for Erdogan´s re-election chances and parliament´s future makeup in elections. The party won 12 percent of the vote in a 2018 general election and holds 56 of parliament´s 579 seats. Its dissolution could limit the election options of millions of Kurdish voters and further complicate Turkey´s uneasy ties with the West.