Prince Harry’s memoir goes on sale

LONDON: After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Prince Harry´s autobiography “Spare” went on sale on Tuesday as royal insiders hit back at his scorching revelations.

The royal family led by King Charles III and Harry´s elder brother Prince William have maintained a studied silence as painful details from the book and a round of pre-publication TV interviews have piled up.

In “Spare”, Harry, 38, portrays his father, 74, as emotionally crippled, the victim of brutal childhood bullying. But among the many contradictions in the book, Harry also characterises the king as a doting father, who favours strong French aftershave and conducts headstands in his underwear to alleviate polo-induced back pain.

“He never forgot that I didn´t like the dark, so he´d gently tickle my face until I fell asleep,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex recollects of his childhood. But palace insiders quoted in the UK press said Harry had crossed a line in attacking Queen Consort Camilla, Charles´s second wife following the death of Princess Diana, William and Harry´s mother. “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and (wife) Meghan,” one royal source told The Independent newspaper.