Gunmen kill 12 Nigeria security personnel

KANO, Nigeria: At least 12 Nigeria security personnel and local vigilantes were killed by unidentified gunmen in an area of northwestern Kaduna state where criminal gangs and jihadists are both active, officials said on Tuesday.
A patrol of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) paramilitary and the local vigilantes who work with the military were ambushed around a mining site on Monday morning, Olusola Odumosu, NSCDC spokesman said in a statement. Attacks from heavily armed criminal gangs, militias and Islamist militants occur across Nigeria, where growing insecurity will be a major theme in next month´s election.
