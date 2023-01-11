India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A consortium led by India’s Adani Group has completed the purchase of Haifa Port in northern Israel for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion), Israel’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The sale of one Israel’s main seaports has taken five years and marks the culmination of a nearly two-decade reform of an underperforming sector plagued for years by labour strikes. The country has been selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to bring down costs and cut above-average waiting times for vessels to unload.