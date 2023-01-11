India’s Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel’s Haifa Port

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A consortium led by India’s Adani Group has completed the purchase of Haifa Port in northern Israel for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion), Israel’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The sale of one Israel’s main seaports has taken five years and marks the culmination of a nearly two-decade reform of an underperforming sector plagued for years by labour strikes. The country has been selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to bring down costs and cut above-average waiting times for vessels to unload.
ALGIERS: As many as 17 people died in Algeria in several cases of carbon monoxide poisoning overnight, emergency...
VATICAN CITY: The Vatican confirmed on Tuesday it had opened an inquiry into its most famous cold case, the...
TEHRAN: Iran´s judiciary has ordered police to “firmly punish” people who violate the country´s hijab law, a...
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s chief prosecutor made his final case in court on Tuesday to shut down a Kurdish-backed opposition...
LONDON: After months of anticipation and a blanket publicity blitz, Prince Harry´s autobiography “Spare” went on...
COLOMBO: Bankrupt Sri Lanka announced on Tuesday sharp government spending cuts and warned it had barely enough...
Comments