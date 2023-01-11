Traders take FIA team hostage

PESHAWAR: A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was taken hostage during a raid in Peepal Mandi here on Tuesday.
It was learnt that a team of the FIA conducted a raid in Peepal Mandi and arrested a currency dealer. The traders later gathered and set the trader free after taking the FIA officials hostage. The police later conducted a raid and recovered the FIA team and lodged a case.
