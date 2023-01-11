Centre withholds uplift funds for Torghar: MPA

MANSEHRA: District Development Advisory committee Chairman MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said that the federal government withheld Rs220 million fund meant for the supply of electricity to Torghar district.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf federal government had approved Rss220 million for the electricity supply to the district but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government withheld the funds,” he told a public gathering after inaugurating roads and other development projects in Judbah, the headquarters of Torghar.

Laiq Khan, who is the younger brother of PTI leader and Senator Azam Khan Swati, alleged that PMLN leader and former MNA Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar was creating hurdles to the smooth execution of the development projects.

“Safdar has been hatching conspiracies to sabotage the development projects in the district but people will never vote for him and his party in the upcoming general elections,” he added.

Laiq Khan, who was elected MPA on the Awami National Party’s ticket from only the provincial assembly constituency of Torghar in the 2018 general elections, said that he was the only lawmaker from that conservative district who initiated mega development projects.

He said that the federal government had failed to control the soaring exchange rates of dollars which had shattered the country’s economy.