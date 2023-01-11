SCCI rejects proposed water levy

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday opposed the likely imposition of the proposed water charges and urged the provincial government and relevant authorities to review and rationalise the proposed levy.

SCCI president Muhammad Ishaq told traders and industrialists at Chamber’s House that the Local Government, Election and Rural Development Department had issued a schedule for the general public regarding conduct of a hearing for Municipal Services for Hiring Levy of Tariff.

He informed the traders that an inventory of water levy with irrational ratios for various categories/sectors and businesses had been issued through public notice.

Muhammad Ishaq elaborated that according to inventory, an extreme unrealistic water charges had been proposed for five marla house, which was completely unfair and unjust whereas wedding halls, along with restaurants, public lavatory, petrol pumps, CNG stations, educational institutions were also included in the list of high tariff/water charges.

He explained that Rs700 had been proposed as levy for shop and flat, Rs800 per room, Rs10,000 to Rs40,000 for wedding halls, Rs440 for hostel per room, Rs5000 to Rs15,000 for restaurant, Rs70,000 per month for a plaza having 100 shops or office.

Apart from that, he added, water connection charges would also be collected, which was unacceptable. He asked the government and department concerned to review the high water charges and rationalised them.

The SCCI chief remarked that business, trade and industries had slowed down owing to current unfavourable circumstances.

He asked the government to provide facilities and relief to the business community to boost and stabilise the national economy.

Ishaq maintained that irrational and heavy taxes were being imposed by various departments on business premises, trade centres, restaurants, wedding halls and industries, which mostly fall into the category of double taxation.

He urged the chief minister and officials of the department concerned to review the proposed high water charges and rationalised them, which could be acceptable to the business community and general public.