55 best teachers awarded in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: At least 55 teachers were given awards after they were declared the best teachers of the year for their diligence and hard work in teaching and devotion to their profession.

Among the award winning teachers include Haroonur Rasheed, who has been traveling to the border town of Ghulam Khan daily for the last 12 years. Though he has to spend half of his salary on transportation, he is committed to teaching children of his native town.

Another award winning best teacher Saeedullah Jan from Ghulam Khan School said that he had a passion and spirit to teach the children of restive areas and this spirit has compelled him to cover 20 kilometre distance to reach his school daily.

Speaking at the award distribution ceremony, District Education Officer Mohibur Rahman said that the best teachers were selected because of their excellent performance and dedication to the teaching profession despite odd situation.

He said the awards and certificates were a token of encouragement and acknowledgement of their selfless services.