FGEHA to start work on water supply in sectors G-13, G-14

Islamabad : Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) was all set to start construction of the missing link of the main water supply line from the Shah Allah Ditta reservoir for a sustainable water supply system in sectors G-13 and G-14.
“The authority has already approved a PC-I to complete a missing link of the main water conduction line from Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir to provide a permanent water supply system in sectors,” sources in the FGEHA told APP. They said that the main water line is about 14 km long, with the majority of it already laid out by the CDA. The PC-I for the two km-long missing links has now been approved by FGEHA.
The sources said the project would be completed in a year on a priority basis as these regions now lack 2.5 MGD of water, and the authority planning to use this line to get an additional 1 MGD of water from Khanpur Dam. Besides, the sources said these two sectors have been dealing with a severe shortage of drinking water for many years due to the lack of a water supply mechanism.
