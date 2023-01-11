NHMP to crack down on overloaded vehicles

Islamabad : National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday announced a strict crackdown on overloaded vehicles.
Inspector General of NHMP Khalid Mahmood in a statement said that Section 43, Schedule 6 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 would be implemented and strict action will be taken against the violators of the weight limit.
Violators will face imprisonment for up to one month under Section 75 of Ordinance 2000, he said adding that violators could be fined from Rs1,000 to Rs5,000.
He advised the transporters, and mill owners that they should not exceed the weight limit on freight vehicles and cooperate with the NHMP officials to ensure safe travel on national highways.
Islamabad : After three gloomy years of cross-border tourism between Pakistan and China due to the COVID-19, the year...
Islamabad : Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Muhammad Usman Younis on Tuesday inaugurated the rainwater...
Islamabad : Federal Government Employees Housing Authority was all set to start construction of the missing link of...
Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission has invited research proposals from faculty members, under the RAPID...
Islamabad : Raising concerns over the diversion of nullahs for the construction of a parking plaza in Blue Area the...
Rawalpindi : The milkmen are playing with the lives of people by mixing dangerous items like detergents, refined oil...
Comments