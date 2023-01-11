CONSTRUCTION OF PARKING PLAZAS: Diversion of nullahs raises concerns among environmentalists

Islamabad : Raising concerns over the diversion of nullahs for the construction of a parking plaza in Blue Area the environmentalists said this kind of policy would not only have a negative impact on the natural environment but also result in floods in the rainy season.

They have also raised the question that why the civic agency had not directed the plaza owners to develop their own parking spaces in the layout plan to meet the requirements of their visitors.

“Diverting the natural course of nullahs is not a good idea. Building codes must include adequate parking spaces. The local governments charge high parking fees on the roads. It incentivizes the private sector to develop parking plazas. Here we spend public land and money to provide affordable/subsidised housing for cars,” they said. They further said “The construction of parking plaza in Blue area, diverting natural nullahs may have environmental consequences. Hope, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will get approval from Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) to carry out this project.”

It is pertinent to mention here that commercial plazas have been built in the Blue Area but there is no concept of parking spaces in the layout plan of almost all of them. Even many plazas that have been recently built also lack parking areas. So the civic agency has decided to construct parking plazas at three different sites to facilitate the visitors. The CDA in its official version maintained that they carried out work to prepare beds for raft concrete after diverting all nullahs for construction of the parking plaza in Blue Area.

About the concerns raised by some circles, it said “The diversion of nullahs is a temporary arrangement as space was required for raft foundation. The nullahs will continue to flow through their natural routes after two months.”