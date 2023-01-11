Dealers convention

Islamabad: A convention will be held this month to highlight the problems faced by dealers and estate agents, later the issue will be taken to the National Assembly for the solution of their grievances, said the Islamabad Estate Agents Association President Atif Jameel Butt and Secretary General Khalid Imran Chaudhry have said in a joint statement.

They said that the real estate sector, which is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy has now become an industry. The real estate industry has an important role in the construction and development of the country, says a press release. They further said that the revenue obtained from the real estate industry plays an important role in the development of the country.

The dealers and estate agents working with CDA and housing sector are facing big challenges. “We will soon take action to solve their problems and to restore their self-respect,” they said. Committees have been formed in this regard to raise the issues of dealers in the National Assembly.

In this regard, dealers are organising a convention this month so that their problems can be heard together in a forum and later can be taken to the National Assembly for the legalisation of this sector. In this regard, we would come forward as the first force for them so that the esteem and respect of the dealers and agents associated with this industry can be restored.