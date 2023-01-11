MBBS admissions completed

LAHORE:The MBBS admissions in govt medical colleges of Punjab have been completed. The University of Health Sciences (UHS) handed over the lists of admitted candidates to the colleges on Tuesday.

The UHS has also issued instructions to medical colleges to complete the process of document verification of new students by Feb 28. The admissions to 3,192 MBBS seats were made by UHS within one and a half months.

The first-year fee of Rs18,030 has been charged to candidates. For the convenience of the candidates, for the first time, UHS itself collected the fee from the candidates. Fees of admitted students will be directly transferred to their respective college accounts.

The centralised MBBS admissions were conducted in 16 govt medical colleges of Punjab, while admissions were also made for colleges of Balochistan, KPK, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on reciprocal seats. UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore has issued instructions to the principals of medical colleges through a letter that the colleges should start the classes on March 1.