No shortage of medicines: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said there is no shortage of medicines in any teaching hospital across the province and the stock is being monitored through an online portal.

She said this while chairing an important meeting in the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to review the stock and supply of medicines in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Procurement Khalid Parvez, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Additional Secretary Technical of the Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Younus, DG Drugs Control Dr Sohail, Chief Drugs Dr Azhar Salimi and other officers attended the meeting. The officers concerned gave a detailed briefing. Dr Yasmin said that the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education will conduct an audit of the stock of medicines in all the teaching hospitals of the province.